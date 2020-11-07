Cyr Arena in Springfield to remain temporarily closed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – City and health officials in Springfield on Friday agreed to keep Cyr Arena temporarily closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the city is currently experiencing a second surge.

According to Mayor Domenic Sarno’s Office, Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreational Management Patrick Sullivan and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris have decided to keep the arena closed for two additional weeks.

Back in October, the city announced a two-three-week closure of the arena due to a potential coronavirus exposure.

This action is taken out of an abundance of caution to help mitigate the community spread of the Coronavirus as the City of Springfield is listed as a “Red” / High-Risk community. In addition, ice rink activities have been identified as potential community spreaders. City of Springfield

After two weeks, city officials say they will review and reassess the public health metrics of data, science, and the infection rates within Springfield to determine when it’s safe to reopen Cyr Arena.

“The City of Springfield and the Commonwealth are currently experiencing a second surge and spike of positive COVID-19 cases,” the mayor’s office stated.

The city is advising all residents to continue practicing healthy hygiene and to follow and adhere to all public health and safety protocols and measures.