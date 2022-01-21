DA Anthony Gulluni holding news conference to “provide conclusion” in Springfield police-involved shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is expected to speak Friday about the findings of his investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Springfield that killed a 23 year-old man.

According to a release sent to 22News by Gulluni’s office, the DA is scheduled to hold a news conference at 1:30 P.M. to “provide conclusion” on the deadly shooting of Orlando Taylor, III.

On January 9, Springfield Police Officer Arjel Falcon shot Taylor, after he allegedly stabbed Falcon in the face, and charged at officers again with a knife.

A variety of community leaders, including Mayor Domenic Sarno and Bishop Talbert Swan of the Greater Springfield NAACP, have called on Gulluni to release the police body camera video of the incident. Taylor’s family viewed the footage last week.

22News will be covering Friday afternoon’s news conference, which you can watch streaming on WWLP.com and on the 22News mobile app.