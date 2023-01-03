SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will be discussing a recent narcotics investigation on Tuesday.

A recent narcotics investigation resulted in one arrest, and a large seizure of cocaine and fentanyl will be discussed on Tuesday, according to a news release sent to 22News from the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

The discussion will be taking place on Tuesday beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Hampden District Attorney’s Office on Main Street in Springfield. 22News will live stream here on WWLP.com.