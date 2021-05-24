DA: Person killed in Palmer house fire

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was killed in an early morning house fire on Maple Street in Bondsville Monday.

A Department of Fire Services spokeswoman identified the individual as an adult believed to have lived at the residence alone.

The deadly house fire is being investigated as an accident, fire officials said.

The Palmer Police Department along with the Bondsville Fire Department, and State Police assigned to both the state fire marshal’s office and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office continue to investigate the cause of the deadly fire.