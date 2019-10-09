DA: Task force member fired gun while serving warrant in Springfield, suspect on the run

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect was able to get away after an officer fired their weapon in attempts to serve search warrants in connection with a drug investigation in Indian Orchard early Tuesday morning.

According to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, members of the State Police Gang Unit and the Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force were executing two search warrants, one for a West Laramee Green residence and the other for a van with ties to that address, when they saw the suspect driving the van.

When the officers made themselves known to the suspect, he fled, hitting several police cars. A single round was discharged from a task force member’s weapon, striking the suspect’s getaway van.

According to the DA’s office, no one was hurt.

Shortly after the suspect drove away, detectives were able to locate the van abandoned on Dexter Street in the South End. State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s office and the Springfield Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating the discharged firearm incident.

The DA’s office told 22News the suspect is still on the run. A description of the suspect was not immediately available.