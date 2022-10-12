SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is scheduled to discuss a recent narcotics investigation on Wednesday.

According to a news release, a news conference is being held in Springfield to discuss the conclusion of a recent narcotics investigation, resulting in two arrests, and a significant seizure of heroin.

There have been recent arrests in Springfield and Holyoke due to drug trafficking with cocaine and heroin. Three people from Holyoke were arrested due to a large quantity of heroin and cocaine was found after a search warrant was conducted last Tuesday. A Springfield woman has been sentenced to 86 months in prison and four years of supervised release for her involvement in a drug trafficking case involving cocaine and heroin on October 5th.

22News is covering the news conference beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Hampden District Attorney’s Office located at 1500 Main Street in Springfield.