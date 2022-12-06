SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is scheduled to make an announcement Wednesday morning regarding the unresolved homicide of Shana Price.

Gulluni will be in downtown Springfield around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning to update the public about recent developments in the 32-year-old unresolved case. Shana Price was found dead in Blunt Park in Springfield on December 26, 1990. She was 17-years-old at the time and had been found beaten, strangled and sexually assaulted.

22News will be at the announcement and will provide an update as soon as more information becomes available.