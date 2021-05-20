DA: Westfield man awaiting trial for girlfriend’s death plotted to kill prosecutor, witness

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Westfield man awaiting trial for the murder of his girlfriend back in 2019 was arraigned Thursday afternoon on charges that he allegedly plotted to kill the prosecutor and witness in the case.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said 26-year-old Blake Scanlon pleaded not guilty in Hampshire Superior Court to two counts of solicitation to commit murder and one count of solicitation to intimidate a witness.

Scanlon is being held at the Hampshire Jail and House of Correction while awaiting trial on a murder charge in connection with death of 20-year-old Alexis Avery in January 2019. The two lived together and shared a child.

The alleged murder for hire plan started in 2020 and the targets were Hampden County Assistant District Attorney Matthew Green, the prosecutor in the murder case, and Ericalynn Condurcari, a witness in the case.

Scanlon allegedly hired inmates at the jail to arrange for someone to kill them. Part of the plot was to intimidate Condurcari from testifying if her murder could not be arranged.

Authorities learned about the alleged plot from the inmate Scanlon hired to carry out the plan. Scanlon is due back in court on August 10.

He will remain in jail while awaiting trial on the murder case.