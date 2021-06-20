SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — On Father’s Day 20 years ago, Springfield community leaders began a tradition that’s gained additional prominence over the years.

That long running tradition is the “Dads Make a Difference” Father’s Day march down State Street in Springfield. The pandemic forced the cancelation of last year’s parade, but the event returned this afternoon stronger and more focused than ever.

The March ended in nearby Adams Park for a prayer service and community picnic for those who participated.

“We’ve been celebrating Juneteenth and Father’s Day for the past 20 years together, really, really enjoyed it, and it’s nice to be able to be doing it again after missing last year,” Darryl Williams said.

The picnic at Adams park emphasizing family life with a special salute to Dad. This gathering of families in the park continues to be a high point in the “Dads Make a difference” day.