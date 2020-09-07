Daily routine of employees in all careers have changed due to COVID-19

Cashier Nancy Alvarez wears a protective mask as she works behind a plastic shield at the Presidente Supermarket during the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In the midst of a pandemic, the daily routine of workers all across the Commonwealth has changed.

With the new statewide guidelines, masks now must be worn by all service industry workers, and they must sanitize commonly used surfaces.

For professionals like construction and other trade jobs, their daily routine has also changed since the pandemic hit.

“Through the union, we’ve been working to make sure and working with our contractors and the owners of construction work to make sure that work sites are safe. So, as the state put in new protocols, we worked with those making sure worksite by worksite they are safe,” said Lisa Clauson, a member of the Carpenter’s Union.

The state has mandated that hand washing stations must be made available to workers on the job-site That rule is also in place for schools, requiring teachers, students and staff to maintain good hygiene.

Right now, many workers are required to buy their own PPE. Labor unions are trying to change that though and they’re hoping that money will be included for those items in the next state budget.