Dakin accepts cats from Bahamas after Dorian

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Dakin Humane Society accepted several cats Tuesday from the humane shelter in the Bahamas that was tragically flooded after Hurricane Dorian.

Dakin received seven cats, no more than one year old, which were part of the 150 cats that were rescued from a shelter in the Bahamas.

Once the Dakin medical staff checks them out, these cats will be up for adoption as early as Thursday.

Dakin Executive Director Carmine DiCenso feels confident these cats will find good homes.

Dozens of other animals threatened by disasters have found homes in the Greater Springfield area.