Dakin Humane Society accepting nominations for 2020 Humane Awards

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dakin Humane Society is currently accepting nominations from the public for its 2020 Humane Awards!

According to a news release sent to 22News, nominees should be people who have gone out of their way to care for animals in need. Other qualifications include people who volunteer to help animals or have provided outstanding public service during this crisis. The deadline to send in your nominations is July 31.

The 2020 Humane Awards was originally planned to be presented in May according to Dakin’s Director of Development and Marketing, Stacey Price.

“The COVID-19 pandemic made that gathering impossible, so we are planning a live stream awards ceremony someime this fall, which will be announced soon. We are extending our nomination period, and with so many acts of kindness being offered among people these days, we are hoping some folks will nominate someone whose good deeds have helped an animal, as well as the people who love that animal,” Price added.

In August, finalists from each award category will be selected and notified. The award ceremony is scheduled to be live-streamed in the fall, however, the specific date has yet to be determined. During the ceremony, one winner from each category will be announced.

Take a look at the following categories and awards that will be presented:

1. Frances M. Wells Award – This award is given to an individual recognized for notable contributions to the health and welfare of animals.

2. Youth Award –This award honors a hero, 16 years or younger, whose extraordinary care and compassion makes a difference in the life of an animal, and makes the world a kinder and gentler place.

3. Champion Award – This award is given to a public servant who makes life better for tens of thousands of animals and people in their community. This award recognizes their dedication and compassion on behalf of animals and people in need.

4. Richard and Nathalie Woodbury Philanthropy Award –This award pays homage to an individual who displays a remarkable sense of stewardship in sharing time, talent and financial resources to improve the lives of animals and people who love them.

5. Animal Hero Award – This award recognizes an exceptional animal and handler (when applicable) whose valor and extraordinary devotion to people proved lifesaving in disastrous or challenging health circumstances.

You may only submit your nominations online. Keep in mind, nominees should be residents of central or western Massachusetts or northern Connecticut.