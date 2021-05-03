Dakin Humane Society announces new online store for pets

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dakin Humane Society has announced its newest online shopping platform called “Home Again – The Shop at Dakin.”

‘Home Again’ will feature items for both pets and people. The online store was created after Dakin had to temporarily close its volunteer-run thrift shop because of the pandemic.

The thrift store typically would bring in $75,000 to Dakin annually, which would go towards supporting the organization’s community programs.

Lee Chambers, media relations for Dakin Humane Society told 22News, “A huge thing is per pet food aid program which last year saw five times the normal demand for pet food because so many people were facing economic hardships due to COVID.”

According to Chambers, the thrift store will open again, a store ‘pop up’ will open for a short time to limited customers this Saturday. In the meantime, the online shopping service will replace the thrift store.

Something else exciting for Dakin, the Humane Society was just recently voted Best Local Nonprofit Organization in The Valley Advocate’s Best Of Reader’s Poll 2021!

So, a big congrats to them on the accomplishment!