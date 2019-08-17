Dakin Humane Society clinic offering parvovirus vaccinations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Dakin Humane Society is focused on getting dogs the proper protection from the Parvovirus.

Dakin holds their “Vaccine and microchip clinic” at their Springfield location every Saturday. Pet owners can come get their dogs or cats checked out as early as 9 a.m. in the morning.

Dakin said they have been keeping an eye out for the virus and making sure pet owners get their dogs vaccinated.

Last week, two dogs in Springfield were infected by the parvovirus.

“It’s a big concern it’s a highly contagious disease and it’s a brutal disease if a dog contracts parvo,” said Lee Chambers of Dakin Humane Society.

She wants to warn dog owners, “It’s a brutal experience and many don’t pull through so we want to prevent that from happening.”

Parvovirus can live in an environment for up to a year.

A dog can pick it up if through direct contact with an infected dog or a contaminated object.