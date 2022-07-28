SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Dakin Humane Society in Springfield is having an adopt one, get one free, promotion on kitten or cat adoptions after taking in 56 kittens and cats in one day.

The intake was caused due to a local animal lover whose intentions were to care for vulnerable and stray cats. Once the cats started having litters, they became overwhelmed and learned that Dakin could help.

“Dakin is here to help. We know from firsthand experience how hard it is to not be able to help every animal in need. This is where people, even with the best of intentions can quickly become overwhelmed. Some may feel embarrassed when things get out of control, or not want to ask for help out of fear of judgment. It’s important to know that Dakin is a resource for our community, and when situations like this present themselves, we want to help and encourage people to reach out so we can work with them.” said the Director of Development and Marketing Stacey Price. “Right now, many young cats and kittens have a BOGO label on their online profile pages so they can find a loving home with another shelter buddy. Very often cats and kittens that come from homes with many felines do best when they’re adopted out with another cat or kitten with whom they’ve bonded. It makes the adjustment easier for everyone.”

“This is a person who really wanted help, but didn’t know where to get it,” stated Moon Wymore, Adoption Center Manager. “They likely would have gotten help much sooner if they had known about the available resources Dakin offers, and didn’t have the transportation issues they have. They felt fortunate that we were able to go onsite and get the cats and kittens ourselves.”

In response to this unexpected intake of felines, select cats and kittens are now available on an “Adopt One/Get One Free” basis. People who want to help these pets are encouraged to consider adopting them and visit Dakin Humane Society’s website to see which cats and kittens have the “BOGO” label, then submit an inquiry to adopt by clicking on the “Adopt Me” button on that pet’s page.

When the adoption is approved, the adoption fee for the second cat will be waived. Another option is for an adopter to submit an inquiry for the first cat or kitten, and be able to visit Dakin to see other kittens in person to make the choice for a companion animal. These adoption fees will be in effect until all of the available cats that came from the Franklin County home are adopted.