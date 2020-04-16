Dakin Humane Society: have a pet emergency plan during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Pet owners who may be hospitalized due to COVID-19 should consider a safety-net plan for their pet.

Dakin Humane Society is urging people to have pet guardians designated and supplies gathered in all unexpected events, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through its Safety Plan for Animals Program, Dakin has taken in animals from households affected by COVID-19 who temporarily are unable to care for their pet.

22News spoke with Executive Director of Dakin Humane Society, Carmine DiCenso.

He stressed that the program is a last resort and there is a limited number of spots available, so being prepared and having a plan is best.

“If something were to happen quickly, someone can step in and care for your animal,” said DiCenso. “If you don’t have those things put in place… if people don’t realize there is an animal that needs care, then that animal is not going to receive what they need.”

Dakin suggests people should prepare an emergency kit. A pet supply kit should consist of the following:

2-week supply of pet medications

food

bottled water

bowls

leashes

toys

medical records

important phone numbers

a recent photo of your pet

“The best thing for your animal, if you were to be hospitalized or another emergency happens, is that the animal stays at your home and friends family neighbors are caregivers,” DiCenso told 22News. “If all that fails Dakin in some cases can be there to provide temporary care with the hopes of reuniting you with your animal.”

Dakin is providing a Pet Food Aid program to owners who need help to feed their cats or dogs.

Click here to select an appointment to come to Dakin at 171 Union Street in Springfield to collect your pet food.



You can support the organization with donations. For other ways to donate, click here to find out more.