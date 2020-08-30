Dakin Humane Society hosting Pet Food Drive-thru event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As we come to the end of Love Your Pet Month, Dakin Humane Society is hosting a drive-thru to hand out pet food for owners Sunday morning.

The event is to give people pet food who might otherwise not be able to easily afford it right now. The food provided for owners is dry food for dogs and cats.

Dakin Staff members and volunteers will be curbside at the Dakin’s Resource Center on Union Street where they will assist people who come. Food supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis.

Dakin established their pet food aid program more than 15 years ago to ensure that people have a place to turn if they need dog or cat food. Dakin says that now especially, during the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are facing financial insecurity which could lead to less money for pet food.

You can donate food for Dakin to give out as part of this program by supporting their Amazon Wish List.

The drive-thru goes until 4:00 pm. Sunday and is scheduled to take place again Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

