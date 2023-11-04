SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dakin Humane Society will be hosting “Whisker Wonderland” on Saturday at their Springfield location.

Dakin’s free second-annual holiday craft event, “Whisker Wonderland” will have local artisans offering pet-centric crafts, as well as gifts on Saturday, according to a news release from Dakin. Some of the local vendors include:

Auntie’s Best Creations

Best Dressed Cup

Brodester’s Bandannas

Cindy’s Creations

Chicken Frosty

Diane’s Little Creations

Fine Design Solutions

Fleece4Fun

FroebelArt

Gifted Vine

Grandma Hubbard’s Candy Cupboard

Laura Louise (author)

M and M Rustic Designs

Make it Wright Creations

MJ’s Creative Crochet

Noni’s Notions

Paintings by Sandy

Pet Rocks by LF

Sand and Sea

Sew Cozy by Abby

Sew Kreative

Toby’s Treats

The Tragic Whale

Dakin’s Home Again thrift shop will be open at that time to provide additional shopping at the event. There will also be a raffle of donated gifts to support animals at Dakin and their holiday merchandise will be for sale. A bake sale with hot chocolate will also be at the craft event.

“Last year when we introduced Whisker Wonderland, it attracted nearly 300 people,” said Dakin’s Director of Development and Marketing, Stacey Price. “We got a lot of terrific feedback from shoppers about how they got some great gifts for the animal lovers in their life, which helped with their holiday shopping. This year we will have even more vendors offering unique gifts inspired by pets at Whisker Wonderland.”

Whisker Wonderland will be taking place on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at its location at 171 Union Street in Springfield. Donations are welcome.

Dakin Humane Society is a 501 (c) (3) community-supported animal welfare organization that provides shelter, medical care, and spay/neuter services to over 20,000 animals every year, according to their website.