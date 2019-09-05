Dakin Humane Society looking for homes for “working cats”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dakin Humane Society needs to place six cats in new homes.

However they aren’t normal house cats. They’re known as “working cats” or also “barn cats.”

These cats are terrified of people, so they don’t want to be cuddled or live in a traditional home. But that doesn’t mean they can’t be happy and healthy elsewhere.

Cats in this situation would be best living on a farm, living in a factory, a brewery or winery. This would allow them to be cared for and be safe without scaring them.

Those kinds of alternative homes would give them all the space they want away from people.

Dakin’s Executive Director Carmine DiCenso told 22News why it’s important for these cats to be adopted.

“People want to come into a shelter to find that second chance for an animal or bring them to their home but there are other opportunities for animals that won’t do well in a home,” DiCenso explained. “We don’t want to have to put them to sleep. We want to be able to place them in these alternative homes because it works really, really well and saves lives.”

The cats are not feral. They are just not used to living in a traditional home. They commonly come from hoarding situations.

If you are interested in adopting one of these cats, you can visit Dakin Human Society.