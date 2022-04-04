SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A coalition of Massachusetts animal welfare organizations have come together to put hundreds of small pets including rabbits, guinea pigs, gerbils, and others, into new homes at no cost to adopters.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Dakin Humane Society, The Adoptathon called “Some Bunny is Waiting for You This Easter,” is a campaign that shines a spotlight on the continuing need for small pet (non-cat and non-dog) adopters, a category of animals whose populations remain high in shelters across the region.

The Adoptathon begins Saturday, April 9, and continues into Sunday, April 10. Between the five organizations, more than 250 animals are expected to be available for adoption during the event, including parakeets, rats, gerbils, and mice.