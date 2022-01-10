Dakin Humane Society receives donations through Betty White challenge

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A challenge honoring Betty White is encouraging people to donate to animal shelters and some local shelters are on the receiving end.

Dakin Humane Society in Springfield has started a Facebook fundraiser dedicated to Betty White in response to the #BettyWhiteChallenge. They told 22News that the shelter is a community-supported animal welfare organization and the funding will support the 20,000 animals that come through the facility each year. It will also help the many people who love these animals.

“We are so honored and so pleased to see people who want to honor Betty’s memory by supporting what Dakin is doing to help animals as well. It’s such a privilege,” said Lee Chambers of Dakin Humane Society.

Another local organization, Second Chance, has also received more than $3,000 for their Homebound to the Rescue program that helps keep seniors and their beloved pets together.