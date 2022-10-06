SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dakin Humane Society received over a dozen cats from Florida to make room for additional animals impacted by Hurricane Ian.

BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization, helped relocated more than 100 cats and dogs in Florida shelters, who were homeless before Hurricane Ian, and moved them to New York on Wednesday. Dakin in Springfield then took in 15 cats and kittens from the New York shelter.

“Shelters are full across the county, but we are grateful for the organizations making room for Florida shelter pets during this difficult time,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “The BISSELL Pet Foundation team is honored to have the support of these shelters and rescues as they take in pets on this transport. Together, we are providing much-needed relief for the shelters throughout the impacted areas.”

“Dakin is already caring for a significantly large animal population, but in emergencies like this, we realize the importance of stepping up and helping our shelter partners,” noted Stacey Price, director of development and marketing. If people want to help these new arrivals, as well as the others in our care, we ask that they consider adoption, fostering, donations, or making much-needed purchases via our online wish lists found at www.dakinhumane.org. Every bit of support goes a long way in helping.”

For information on animals ready for adoption visits DakinHumane.org.