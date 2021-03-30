Dakin Humane Society to celebrate 100,000th spay/neuter patient

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dakin Executive Director Carmine DiCenso is scheduled to greet the 100,000th animal patient at Dakin’s Community Spay/Neuter Clinic Tuesday afternoon.

The celebration will be outside the doors to Dakin’s spay/neuter clinic on Union Street in Springfield at 3 p.m. The clinic will welcome the 100,000th patient and celebrate the milestone with the patient and family post-surgery following discharge at 3 p.m.

According to Dakin, the first spay/neuter clinic was opened in 2009 and modeled after the nationally recognized ASPCA Spay/Neuter Alliance program, which is a leader of high quality, high volume, low-cost spay/neuter surgery.

Spaying or neutering your pet eliminates the urge for males to fight one another for females, causing injuries to each other, according to Dakin Humane Society. Neutered males will also tend not to roam and run away in search of females.

There following are some health benefits for pets who are spayed/neutered: