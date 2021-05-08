Dakin Humane Society will host thrifting event on May 15

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Dakin Humane Society will host a thrift shop at 171 Union Street in Springfield on May 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Shoppers will receive a $5 discount on each $20 purchase and a $10 discount on each $40 purchase, however, mid and large-sized animal crates are exempt from that discount but will be sold at 50% off.

Only twenty shoppers at a time will be allowed into the thrift shop in the atrium of the building, and purchases must be made with cash, debit, or credit cards. All items on sale are either brand new or gently used, and all sales are final.

Dakin already has an eBay thrift store online and the virtual shopping sites allow Dakin’s customers to purchase discounted items from the thrift shop, which has been temporarily closed since the height of the pandemic in 2020.

“While it was understandable that we’d have to temporarily close the thrift shop to remain COVID-compliant, it was a big disappointment for our community. Shoppers really enjoyed being able to buy any number of reasonably-priced items from pet supplies, toys, and treats to gifts for family members or friends, knowing that the proceeds from sales support animals and community programs,” said Carmine DiCenso, Dakin’s executive director.

The shop is open to the public and all proceeds from the sale will benefit Dakin’s animals and programs.