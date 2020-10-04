Dakin Humane Society’s Barks & Brews event goes virtual

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another highly anticipated Springfield area social event fundraiser has gone virtual, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sunday would have been the 5th annual Barks & Brews fundraiser in Easthampton for the Dakin Humane Society.

It’s when Dakin supporters bring their dogs to the social event, which helps fund a variety of year-round projects at Dakin facilities in Springfield and Leverett.

Dakin’s executive director said the Barks & Brews fundraiser helps support a number of programs that keep people and pets together. They hope next year the event will be back in person.