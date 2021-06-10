Dakin thrift shop reopening in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dakin Humane Society has announced the return of is thrift shop.

The “home again” shop at the humane society located on 171 Union Street in Springfield will reopen on Saturdays starting June 26th. Hours will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every weekend.

“We owe a great deal to our all-volunteer thrift team,” said DiCenso. “Their hard work keeping the thrift store going has enabled us to help a lot of animals in our community remain healthy and with the people that love them. We’re really glad to be able to start welcoming back shoppers each Saturday who will be able to purchase reasonably-priced items, toys, and gifts for pets and people.”

The shop is vital to the mission of the humane society, typically generating between $60,000 and $75,000 of revenue every year. That goes to support programs like Dakin’s pet food aid, the vaccine clinic and daily care services.

It has been shut down since March last year.