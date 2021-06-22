Dakin’s Paws on the Town event to support local restaurants

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dakin Humane Society is holding Paws on the Town, a collaborative community-wide dine-around event for animal lovers in order to support local restaurants.

On Tuesday, participating restaurants and food venues will be donating 15-20 percent of their proceeds on that day for both sit-down and take-out meals to help support animals and programs at Dakin.

Diners are also encouraged to visit the participating venues throughout the month of June, take a selfie of themselves inside or outside the restaurant, and upload the selfie to enter a drawing for several $20 to $50 gift cards that will take place at the end of June.

Restaurants and food venues participating in Paws on the Town are:

Ice Cream Alley at 221 Main Street, Greenfield (dog-friendly, vegetarian, vegan)

at 221 Main Street, Greenfield (dog-friendly, vegetarian, vegan) 1636 North at 220 Worthington Street, Springfield (dog-friendly, gluten sensitive, vegetarian)

at 220 Worthington Street, Springfield (dog-friendly, gluten sensitive, vegetarian) Nosh Restaurant & Café at 1331 Main Street, Springfield

at 1331 Main Street, Springfield Thai Chili Food Truck at Forest Park Farmers Market in Springfield (dog-friendly, gluten sensitive, vegetarian, vegan)

at Forest Park Farmers Market in Springfield (dog-friendly, gluten sensitive, vegetarian, vegan) Bart’s Handcrafted Ice Cream at 80 School Street, Greenfield (gluten sensitive, vegan)

“The restaurant industry was hit very hard during the pandemic. We wanted to partner with them to help drive a large base of animal-friendly people to their establishments not only on June 22 but throughout June. We’re encouraging people to dine local to support the restaurants that share our home in western Massachusetts, while also helping pets and the people who love them. This is a chance for us to try to give back to a community that has continuously been there for pets and Dakin,” said Dakin’s Director of Marketing & Development Stacey Price.

Dakin Humane Society aims to deliver services that improve the lives of animals by providing shelters and spay or neuter surgeries.