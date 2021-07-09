Dalton man pleads guilty to 4 child sexual exploitation charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Dalton man accused of several child sexual exploitation offenses admitted to committing those crimes in Springfield federal court Friday.

The Department of Justice said 65-year-old James LaFrance pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual exploitation of children. He will be sentenced on November 19.

In 2018 and 2019, LaFrance engaged in sexual chat sessions with a teenage girl from Massachusetts and another from Pennsylvania. Authorities say he recorded the girl’s actions on his computer.

He faces a minimum of 15 years for each child exploitation charge and at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release.