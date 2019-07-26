Dalton man who survived deadly NH accident released from hospital

DALTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a month since a West Springfield driver collided with a motorcycle club in New Hampshire killing seven and sending three others to the hospital.

Dalton resident Josh Morin, 45, was the last motorcyclist hurt in that accident. He was released from the hospital Thursday and his fellow motorcycle riders made the moment special.

Morin from Dalton, Massachusetts was flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland on June 21, after that deadly crash.

Morin had multiple fractures in his left leg and foot and had to go through several surgeries before he was released.

He is suing the truck driver and Westfield Transport over the crash.