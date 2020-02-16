Dance kicks off in Westfield to support diabetes research

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Centennial Lions will be hosting a dance Sunday afternoon to support diabetes research.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the dance will kick off at the Shaker Farms Country Club located on 866 Shaker Road from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Everyone will have the chance to enjoy raffles, a cash bar, light appetizers, a free dance lesson and more!

This event is not a competition. Participants will be showing off their choice of dance including the waltz, foxtrot, country two-step, Rumbo, hustle, cha-cha, mambo, and many others so be prepared to have fun. Dancers do not have to pay admission however, the entrance fee is $10 for others.

Lions focus on raising money for eye research and give back to their community by providing eye exams and glasses to those who qualify. They also focus on supporting other causes such as diabetes. If left untreated, diabetes can cause blindness.

For more information, contact Gary Francis at 413-562-1346.