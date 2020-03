EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – Staff members of the Mountain View Elementary School had a virtual dance party since they couldnt have one at school.

Every Friday the school has a dance party in the hallways but since schools have been closed due to the global pandemic, staff members made a video for the students.

The video shows clips of different staff members dancing to MC Hammer’s “U Cant Touch This,” to bring light to a difficult situation.

