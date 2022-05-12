SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night Springfield Symphony Hall will open its doors for a seasonal performance.

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra is gearing up for a celebration of spring sound with guest Conductor Mark Russell Smith returning to Springfield to lead the orchestra in a concert titled Dances of Spring. Smith will be conducting the full orchestra to the music of well-known composers, including Micheal Abels, who is best known for his scores on oscar-winning films “Get Out” and “Us”.

“It’s a river piece, it’s very colorful and evocative and here we are right on the Connecticut River so I thought it would be a great way to open the program,” Mark Russell Smith

For information on the concert and to purchase tickets visit Springfield Symphony’s website or call the box office Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (413) 733-2291.