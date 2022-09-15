HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Lacing up the dancing shoes for a good cause. Dancing for Dollars” is a fun-filled night of dancing that fundraises money for the community.

The event is held to benefit the Community Education Project for the city of Holyoke. The special event is also the kickoff to Hispanic Heritage Month.

“We are raising funds for people that come to our classes, they come here to learn English, gain their citizenship, have better opportunities for careers, educational opportunities and they need those English skills to be able to move forward,” said Rose Egan, Executive Director of the Community Education Project.

If you missed Thursday night’s special event, you can still make a donation to The Community Education Project on their website.