Breaking News
Fire prompts evacuation at Chicopee Walmart
Watch Live
House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

Dangerous wind chill expected in western Massachusetts overnight

Hampden County

by: Duncan MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It is feeling more like the arctic than western Massachusetts Wednesday night.

With those wind chill warnings holding through Thursday morning. Western Massachusetts, residents are dealing with the first biting cold of the season.

For most, the chill is expected, but that doesn’t make it any more pleasant. One woman offered up foolproof advice to beat the cold, despite the discomfort.

Springfield resident, Chelsea Henry told 22News, “I stay inside. Stay inside and stay warm. It’s very uncomfortable, my fingers get all like right now they are numb. I am sick of it already.”

Winds are expected to reach 30 miles per hour overnight, with temperatures feeling as low as minus 20.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 10:00 p.m. on The CW Springfield

Trending Stories

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets