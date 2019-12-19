Dangerous wind chill expected in western Massachusetts overnight

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It is feeling more like the arctic than western Massachusetts Wednesday night.

With those wind chill warnings holding through Thursday morning. Western Massachusetts, residents are dealing with the first biting cold of the season.

For most, the chill is expected, but that doesn’t make it any more pleasant. One woman offered up foolproof advice to beat the cold, despite the discomfort.

Springfield resident, Chelsea Henry told 22News, “I stay inside. Stay inside and stay warm. It’s very uncomfortable, my fingers get all like right now they are numb. I am sick of it already.”

Winds are expected to reach 30 miles per hour overnight, with temperatures feeling as low as minus 20.