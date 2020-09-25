Dangerousness hearing for man charged with possession of an explosive device in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who was arrested after pipe bombs were found in a garage on Pleasant Street in Holyoke September 15 will be in court Friday.

Twenty-nine year old Gregory Bennett, is charged with four counts of possession of an explosive device and is scheduled for a dangerousness hearing at Holyoke District Court.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac, a father and a neighbor found the devices, prompting an evacuation of the area.

22News is in court and will update the story with the latest information as soon as it becomes available.