Dangerousness hearing scheduled for man involved in abduction of 11-year-old girl in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The suspect involved in the abduction of 11-year-old Charlotte Moccia is scheduled to have a dangerousness hearing Wednesday in Springfield.

AMBER Alert Canceled: Abducted Springfield girl found safe, suspect in custody

The suspect, 24- year old Miguel Rodriguez is facing charges of kidnapping, assault, and battery with a dangerous weapon, and witness intimidation. He has been held without the right to bail since his arraignment on January 16.

A dangerousness hearing is when the state requests a judge to hold a defendant without bail for up to 120 days. It will be up to the judge to determine if Rodriguez will wait for his pretrial hearing in jail.

Factors the judge may consider include Rodriguez’s potential danger to the community, his family ties, and history of mental illness. He pled not guilty to all the charges against him.

Rodriguez allegedly abducted Moccia as she walked home after school in Springfield on January 15. An amber alert was issued for a blue Honda Civic and civilians later spotted that car on the mass pike. Police found Moccia in that car and arrested Rodriguez.

22 News will be streaming live in court and will continue to give you the latest updates as information becomes available.