Dangers of frozen ponds

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – This is a dangerous time of the year when some people mistake an ice-covered pond for a safe place to go ice skating.

You’re looking at Heritage Park Pond in East Longmeadow, a popular place for skating, but only under the right conditions, which at the moment, isn’t the case.

“It’s not okay, we recommend 4-5 days at or below freezing temperatures, which we certainly haven’t had yet,” said Chris Beecher. “That’s what we look for when we look for safe ponds.”

At this popular pond, permission to skate will be given only after the town’s department of public works determines the thickness of the ice is at least 4 to 6 inches.

Until then, stay off the ice here, and the other ponds and lakes in western Massachusetts.