Dangers of meeting strangers online

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A positive ending to a situation that could’ve ended much differently.

Related Content Pittsfield teen located in New York, police continue to investigate her disappearance

A 13-year-old from Pittsfield was found by New York State Police at a home in Glenville, NY, after going missing Saturday night. State Police believed she may have left with a man she met online, shedding light on the dangers of meeting people virtually.

Experts say during this time of social distancing and isolation, many kids-are relying on the internet to not feel alone, but Holyoke parent Nicholas Roche said communicating with your child is key to keeping them safe.

Roche told 22News, “First and foremost there needs to be an open dialogue between the parent and the child, concerning who your child is, or teenager is speaking with. You really shouldn’t be meeting people on the internet.”



If you have concerns regarding your child’s social media usage head over to helpguide.org. There you’ll find resources from the experts on how to address these situations.