Dangers of winter sunburn and how to prevent it

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It might not be summer, but you can still get a sunburn.

In the winter, you’ve got your checklist of hat, gloves, scarf. But if you’re spending long periods of time outdoors, especially on snow-covered ground, you’ll also want to pack your sunscreen.

On a bright winter day, the sun’s rays not only hit you directly, but they are reflected off of the snow, and back onto your skin. Especially your face which is most exposed. The combination of direct and reflected sun rays can lead to sunburn if it’s not protected with sunscreen. The same science explains why everything seems extra bright on a sunny day when there’s snow on the ground.

Raymond Marier, a Chicopee resident told 22News, “It’s amazing how the sun is blinding sometimes, off the snow. It makes the visibility hard to see as you go along every day.”

You are most at risk for snow-burn if you’re spending a long time outdoors, like if you’re going for a walk, working, or hitting the slopes.

So just because the UV index isn’t as high in the winter as the summer, it doesn’t mean your risk of sunburn is zero.