Daniel Valadas appointed new Ludlow police chief

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The longtime spokesperson for the Ludlow Police Department has been named the new leader of the force.

Lieutenant Daniel Valadas has just been named the new chief of police in Ludlow.

Valadas is one of two lieutenants on the force, and has served as the department’s public information officer for many years.

He replaces Chief Pablo Madera, who retired in January after a 38-year career with the department.