Daniel Valadas swore in as Ludlow Police Chief

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Ludlow swore in a new police chief Wednesday morning.

During a time where there is a lot of attention being paid toward the work that police officers do, new Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas said his men promise to be there for anyone in the community with “strong shoulders and warm hearts.”

The longtime spokesperson for the Ludlow Police Department was sworn in Wednesday morning in front of his officers and his family. He told 22News, the community is his number one priority for his new position.

“It’s about faith, integrity, fortitude, perseverance and we work together as a family. We want to represent the town as much as possible and we’ll be there for people, i’ll be there for people. I’m going to be there for my staff. It’s about our community, it’s about Ludlow,” Valadas said.

Valadas replaces Chief Pablo Madera who retired in January after nearly four decades with the department.