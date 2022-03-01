WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An Italian past time has made the Dante Club the place to be on Tuesday nights in West Springfield.

Dozens of people participated in the classic Italian game of Bocce! Rico Daniele has been holding the Bocce training for years, in many ways keeping the game alive. Many longtime players continue to come back year after year for the good company and even better sportsmanship.

“Anybody can play. Any shape, any size. It doesn’t matter how old. We have a ‘fella here, he’s 102-years-old. He played until he was 99. He comes here, plays every night,” said Daniele.

The Italian ball game goes back even further, being played for centuries. The United States Bocce Federation says Egyptians played a form of the game as early as 5000 B.C.