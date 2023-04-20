SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast will be held this May in downtown Springfield.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Main Street from State Street to Bridge Street. This year’s breakfast will celebrate Springfield’s 387th birthday. Pancakes, bacon, coffee, juice and milk will be available.

This year’s honorary chair for the pancake breakfast will be announced Thursday morning at MGM Springfield. Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt, Mayor Domenic Sarno, MGM Springfield President Chris Kelley and last year’s honorary chair, former State Representative Peter Lappin, will be in attendance along with Tony Cignoli as the emcee.

22News will be among the many exhibitors along Main Street during the pancake breakfast. If you see our tent, come on over and say hi!