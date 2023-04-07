SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a special announcement for the Springfield LGBTQ+ Pride Parade on Friday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will join Health and Human Services (HHS) Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer Judi Crowell, and Taurean Bethea, the CEO of the Springfield Pride Parade for the announcement of the date for the second annual LGBTQ+ Pride Parade in Springfield, according to a news release from the City of Springfield.

Watch live at 10:30 a.m. on WWLP.com

The parade is to help promote public health, safety, and care for Springfield’s LGBTQ+ community. The announcement is taking place at 10:30 a.m. at City Hall in Springfield on Friday.

Mayor Sarno said, “Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Judi Crowell and I are looking forward to joining with Taurean Bethea, who I commend and thank for his vision and leadership efforts, and our Springfield LGBTQ+ community to support and announce our second annual Springfield Pride Parade. We had a wonderful time marching and celebrating with the thousands of participants last year, and this year will be no different. A good person is a good person, no matter what creed, color, background, sexual orientation, or gender identity. As a longtime member of Mayors Against LGBTQ Discrimination, I am proud to stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ+ community to remind all that each of us deserves the same level of equality and respect. This month in particular, as we recognize Public Health Month, we thank and acknowledge those who have fought for equality for our LGBTQ+ community and recognize that respecting the rights of all makes for a better city and community.”