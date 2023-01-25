SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another candidate has emerged seeking to become Springfield’s next commander-in-chief.

David Ciampi officially made the announcement for his mayoral run at the Elks Lodge on Tiffany Street in Springfield Wednesday evening.

Ciampi told 22News he is using his experience as a psychotherapist and counselor of economically disadvantaged adults to influence some of the key issues he plans to tackle if elected.

“I feel like I can bring a lot of changes to the city in terms of behavioral healthcare, in terms of reducing crime, poverty. That will bring in a lot of people,” said Ciampi.

Ciampi was born and raised in Springfield and has long been active in serving indigent populations throughout the city.