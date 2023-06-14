David M. Bartley, former Massachusetts House Speaker, is seen here in a WWLP file image from 2009.

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One of western Massachusetts’ most prominent political and educational leaders of the late 20th Century, David M. Bartley, has died at the age of 88.

Bartley, a Holyoke Democrat, was first elected to the Massachusetts House of Representatives in 1962, and was selected as speaker in 1969. His legislative accomplishments included crafting the state’s special education law, and cosponsoring Bartley-Fox Law, which created a one-year mandatory minimum sentence for anyone found to be carrying a gun without an FID card.

Bartley served as speaker until 1975, when he became president of Holyoke Community College, a role he held onto until 2004. At HCC, he was instrumental in the construction and development of the college’s current campus.

Bartley had served as Massachusetts’ Secretary of Administration and Finance under Democratic Governor Edward King from 1981 through 1983. In 1984, Bartley unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, finishing third in a race won by then-Lieutenant Governor John Kerry.

He was the father of three children, including Holyoke Ward 3 City Councilor David K. Bartley.

Congressman Richard E. Neal (D-Springfield) released the following statement about Bartley’s passing: