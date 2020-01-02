David Stern helped shape the world of Basketball, leaves behind legacy

(WWLP) – Former NBA commissioner David Stern died Wednesday and most would say he helped to shape the world of professional basketball into what it is today.

Stern spent 30 years as the NBA’s longest-serving commissioner. Stern had been involved with the NBA for nearly two decades before he became its fourth commissioner on February 1, 1984.

22News shot video of Stern’s exhibit at The Basketball Hall of Fame Thursday afternoon.

The Hall of Fame President and CEO said Stern had a big impact on the growth of the game of basketball – and the hall of fame.

“The game was grown internationally, Olympic level, women’s game and of course the NBA took off and a lot of that brings the eyes back to Springfield in terms of where the game was invented.” -John Doleva, President and CEO Basketball Hall of Fame

David Stern was 77 years old.