Day 2: Boston Red Sox Winter Weekend in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Red Sox Winter Weekend festivities continue Saturday morning with breakfast with Wally and Tessie at MGM Springfield.

Fans can enjoy Fan Fest at the MassMutual Center, open from 9 a.m until 8 p.m. Also Starting at 9 a.m is the season ticket holder lounge at The Armory at MGM.

Throughout the day there will be panel discussions and autograph and photo sessions between both MGM and the MassMutual Center. This is the first time that Winter Weekend has been held in western Massachusetts and the Sox consider this event the biggest event of the entire offseason.

Springfield Mayor Sarno told 22News hotels in downtown are all booked. Thousands of Red Sox fans are expected to come to the winter weekend and fill the main streets of Springfield with Red Sox pride.

Saturday events:

8 a.m. – 10 a.m.– Breakfast with Wally & Tessie at MGM Springfield (ticketed event)

9 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Fan Fest at the MassMutual Center open to fans (includes Family Fun Zone, Social Media Lounge, and Wally’s World)

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Season Ticket Holder Lounge open at the Armory at MGM Springfield (proper credentials required)

9:15 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Panel discussions will occur throughout the day in the MassMutual Center Arena

9:30 a.m. – 5:45 p.m. – Autograph and photo sessions will occur throughout the day at MGM Springfield and the MassMutual Center

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Dinner with Wally & Tessie at MGM Springfield (ticketed event)