Day 2: Mayflower Marathon in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The annual Thanksgiving fundraiser, Mayflower Marathon is in its second day in downtown Springfield.

Rock 102’s Mike Baxendale and John O’Brien are holding their 52-hour “Mayflower Marathon” radiothon in the parking lot of the basketball hall of fame.

Rock 102: Mayflower Marathon

It’s been taking place for more than two decades, benefiting the Open Pantry of Springfield and making sure people in need have a meal on Thanksgiving.

Last year, in just 52 hours the event raised more than $94,000 dollars and received more than 900,000 pounds of food.

Thank you to Uno Pizzeria & Grill for supporting the Mayflower Marathon! You can bring your donations to the Basketball Hall of Fame until 10a on Wednesday. If you can't make it down, you can donate online. Posted by Rock 102 on Tuesday, November 26, 2019

“Everybody, whether you’re from Springfield or elsewhere, comes out and supports. We have people come from Vermont to donate to help people here which is pretty unusual, but still wonderful,” Mike Baxendale said.

Updated total at the Mayflower Marathon? $56,490.07 (And truck #2 is nearly full. Already ordered additional trucks!) — Mike Baxendale (@BaxatRock102) November 26, 2019

The donated food usually lasts the pantry until March. On average more than 140 families use the pantry each day. Food donations can be brought to the Mayflower Marathon outside The Basketball Hall of Fame until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning and monetary donations can be made here.