SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some of the top high school basketball talent in the country have settled in Springfield for the next few days.

There were five games Thursday with six more all day Friday, and for basketball fans this is the premier event in the nation to see the country’s up and coming stars.

22News went to Blake Arena on the campus of Springfield College where day two kicked off with a local high school girls matchup between Springfield Central and Hamden High School in Connecticut. The fun is nonstop though with games within every two hours between teams from all over America that showcase some of the country’s top prospects.

“The number one player in the country is playing tonight at 7:30, Central is back. We’ve got some teams from around the region and around the country that should provide some competitive games this afternoon,” said Greg Procino, Vice President at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

This game between Springfield Central and Hamden High is just one of the 32 games over the five days, many of which are being broadcast nationally on NBA TV and ESPN.

Friday’s schedule:

1:00 PM – Girls – Springfield Central High School, MA vs. Hamden High School, CT

3:00 PM – Boys – East Catholic High School, CT vs. Christ the King High School, NY

4:30 PM – Girls – Morris Catholic High School, NJ vs. Mater Dei High School, CA

6:00 PM – Boys – Catholic Memorial High School, MA vs. Mater Dei High School, CA

7:30 PM – Boys – Montverde Academy, FL vs. Oak Hill Academy, VA

9:00 PM – Boys – Springfield Central High School, MA vs. St. Raymond High School, NY

That number one player in the country is playing for Montverde Academy Friday night vs Oak Hill Academy and his name is Cooper Flagg. In a year and a half, he may be the number one pick in the NBA draft after playing a year at Duke, but for now he’s gonna be filling the seats right here in the birthplace of basketball.